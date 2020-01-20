Punit Sood to lead RBS India operations

Punit Sood has been appointed the head of RBS India, the technology and operations hub of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). He is tasked with building the organisation’s strategic capabilities.

Sood earlier held the role of Head of Technology India, where he shaped the India Technology business to function as a centre of excellence for RBS.

Prior to joining RBS, Sood was the CIO of JP Morgan. He has also held key positions in Citibank, Mphasis, and GE Capital Services.

Simon McNamara, Chief Administrative Officer, RBS, said, “I’m pleased to have Punit return to RBS to lead our India operations. Punit understands the vital contribution that India makes to the bank and, as we enter a new phase of innovation and transformation, Punit is well-positioned to transform our capabilities in the region for a greater strategic impact.”

Sood said, “It is encouraging to see the progress RBS India has made over the years. It has evolved to become more integral to the bank and has firmly established itself as an employer of choice in the region. I am extremely pleased to take up the mantle and look forward to working with our exceptional talent pool to build greater value for our customers, colleagues, and communities.”