Punjab National Bank begins exit from Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Punjab National Bank, the country’s second largest public sector bank, has set the ball rolling for sale of if its entire stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance (CHOICE) by inviting bids for the appointment of a legal advisor for the proposed transaction.
After the three way amalgamation with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India from April 1 last year, PNB had become a promoter shareholder, with 23 per cent stake in CHOICE. Prior to this amalgamation, OBC held 23 per cent stake in CHOICE.
Also see: Banks should embrace digitisation to ensure govt schemes reach needy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Canara Bank has a 51 per cent stake and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings has 26 per cent stake in the life insurer, which is now an associate company of PNB.
It maybe recalled that PNB had, in May this year, said that PNB will divest stake in CHOICE at an “appropriate time, depending on market conditions and available options.”
The plan to exit CHOICE is in keeping with the insurance regulator IRDAI’s norm that a commercial bank should not hold more than 10 per cent stake in two life insurance ventures at the same time.
Post the OBC amalgamation, PNB had significant shareholding in two life insurance ventures — PNB MetLife insurance (30 per cent stake) and Canara HSBC OBC Life (23 per cent stake).
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...