PNB Q1 net zooms to Rs 1019 crore on sharp fall in NPA provisioning

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,019 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 940 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.

The bottom-line performance was bolstered by substantial reduction in provisioning for non performing assets at Rs 2147 crore (Rs 4982 crore).

It may be recalled that PNB had reported a net loss of Rs 4,750 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Commenting on the latest financial performance, Sunil Mehta, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said that the bank has done good job on stressed loan recovery and both Gross NPA and net NPA ratios have come down during the quarter under review.

While the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) has declined to 16.49 per cent (18.26 per cent), the net non-performing assets (NNPA) has fallen to 7.17 per cent (10.58 per cent)

“Despite the recovery from NCLT being negligible during the first quarter under review, our general recovery has been good and this has helped”, Mehta said.

PNB officials said that the worst is behind the bank and the current fiscal would be one of take off for the lender with profitability for the entire year.

Operating profit of the bank for the quarter stood at Rs 3,481 crore (Rs 4195 crore). Slippages have come down to Rs 4,711 crore (Rs 5,250 crore). PNB had recorded operating profit of Rs 2861 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 15,162 crore (Rs 15,072 crore).