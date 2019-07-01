Punjab & Sind Bank centralises MSME, retail loan approvals

Punjab & Sind Bank has set up the Centralised MSME & Retail Group (Cen-MARG) for credit facilities at its head office in the national capital.

Now, all MSME and retail credit approvals will be performed at this centralised set up. This will help branches focus better on lead generation for retail and MSME lending and enhanced customer service.

The Cen-MARG would be linked with pan-India branches in a phased manner.

S. Harisankar, MD & CEO of the bank, accompanied by Executive Directors Fareed Ahmed and Govind N Dongre, inaugurated Cen-MARG on Monday.

Harisankar said: “Cen-MARG has been envisioned to ensure a qualitative improvement in credit appraisal, improved turnaround time, uniform documentation and efficient monitoring. The bank is aiming to bring about a much-enhanced customer satisfaction through this initiative."