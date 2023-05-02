Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, at ₹457 crore (₹346 crore). This public sector bank recorded a net profit of ₹373 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

For the quarter under review, PSB’s total income stood at ₹2,652 crore, up 32 per cent over ₹2,008 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal. For the entire fiscal year 2022-23, PSB has recorded a net profit of ₹1,313 crore, up 26.37 per cent over a net profit of ₹1,039 crore in the previous fiscal.

The Board of Directors of the bank on Tuesday declared a dividend of ₹0.48 per equity share (4.8 per cent) of the face value of ₹10 each. For the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, PSB reported a 27.5 per cent increase in net profit at ₹278 crore (₹218 crore). In the June 2022 quarter, PSB had recorded a net profit of ₹205 crore.