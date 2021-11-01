Punjab & Sind Q2 rises 25.29% sequentially

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Monday reported a net profit of ₹218 crore for the quarter-ended September 30 as against a net loss of ₹401 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

On a sequential basis, net profit for the quarter under view grew 25.29 per cent as compared to net profit of ₹174 crore in the first quarter this fiscal.

S Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO, PSB expressed confidence that the public sector lender will be able to sustain this bottomline performance in the subsequent quarters as well.

Operating profit rises

Operating profit of the bank for the quarter increased 20.29 per cent to ₹249 crore as compared to ₹207 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Gross non performing assets stood at ₹9,823 crore as on September-end 2021 as against ₹9,055 crore in June-end 2021. It stood at ₹8,673 crore as on September 2020.