Q4 results: Kotak Mahindra Bank net profit rises 65% to ₹2,767 crore

The bank’s standalone net profit improved on the back of robust growth in net interest income and lower provisions

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 64.5 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter with robust growth in net interest income and write back of provisions.

The bank reported a net profit of ₹2,767.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as against ₹1,682.37 crore in the same period in 2020-21.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, its standalone net profit grew 23.1 per cent to ₹8,572.69 crore as against ₹6,964.84 crore in 2020-21.

Net Interest Income in the reporting quarter increased 18 per cent to ₹4,521 crore, from ₹3,843 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 4.78 per cent for the fourth quarter of last fiscal as against 4.39 per cent a year ago.

Other income increased 21.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,826.32 crore in the quarter under review.

The bank wrote back provisions of ₹306.21 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as against provisions of ₹734.14 crore made in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

At the end of the FY22, Covid-related provisions stood at ₹547 crore. Total provisions (including specific, standard, Covid-19-related etc.) held as on March 31, 2022 was at ₹6,710 crore, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Asset quality

At the end of the previous financial year, gross non performing assets was 2.34 per cent and net non performing assetS was 0.64 per cent compared to 3.25 per cent and 1.21 per cent, respectively as on March 31, 2021.

Advances increased by 21 per cent to ₹2,71,254 crore as at March 31, 2022 from ₹223,670 crore as at March 31, 2021. Total deposits increased 11.3 per cent to ₹3,11,684 crore as on March 31, 2022 from ₹2,80,100 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors of the bank has recommended dividend of ₹1.10 per equity share having face value of ₹5, for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders.