Radha Unni appointed as independent director of South Indian Bank

Radha Unni, former Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Kerala Circle, has been appointed as Independent Director of the Kerala based lender, South Indian Bank. She brings to the table 36 years of banking experience.

During her tenure in State Bank of India, Radha Unni had handled corporate credit and project appraisal of small and medium enterprises. Unni’s other assignments included risk management at the corporate centre, non-performing asset (NPA) management, business process re-engineering programme, transformational change management and capital market operations with the SBI Capital Markets, among others.