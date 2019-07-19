‘Raghuram Rajan, didn’t apply for Bank of England governor post’

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan did not apply to replace Mark Carney as Bank of England Governor, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rajan, who now teaches in Chicago, was named as the second most likely person to get the job by economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. He trailed Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond started his search in April for a successor to Carney, who is due to leave at the end of January.

Hammond, who is likely to exit the Treasury once a new prime minister takes office next week, had spoken of looking for a new governor with international experience.