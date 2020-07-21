Money & Banking

Rahul Bajaj to step down as Bajaj Fin chief

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

Rahul Bajaj Kamal Narang   -  Kamal Narang

Bajaj Finance Ltd’s Non-Executive Chairman Rahul Bajaj has decided to demit the office as Chairman of the Board with effect from the close of business hours on July 31. The non-banking finance company, in a regulatory filing, said this move is a part of succession planning.

Bajaj will, however, continue to serve the company as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. He has been at the helm of BFL since its inception in 1987,

BFL’s board of directors, at its meeting held on Tuesday, approved the appointment Sanjiv Bajaj, currently Vice-Chairman, as Non-Executive Chairman of the company with effect from August 1.

