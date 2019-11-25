Raise the Rs 1 lakh threshold limit for IBC trigger: SBI Ecowrap

The Centre must significantly increase the minimum threshold of Rs 1 lakh for trigger of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a State Bank of India (SBI) research note has suggested.

Given the very small threshold limit of Rs 1 lakh, operational creditors seem to be more aggressive in dragging the Corporate Debtor into NCLT, eating the bandwidth of the courts and thereby delaying resolution of the bigger cases, SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Saumya Kanti Ghosh said in this Research note.

Also many small creditors are preferring IBC instead of SARFAESI and Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and using IBC as recovery tool. “This must be avoided”, he said.

Additionally, recovery through Lok Adalats and DRTs has declined significantly post FY16 alongside the number of cases referred, partly indicative of growing clout of the IBC mechanism for resolution of stressed assets.

Out of 2,542 cases admitted, around 1,232 cases i.e. 48 per cent are initiated by operational creditors, while financial creditors initiated around 43 per cent i.e. 1,086 cases and remaining 9 per cent were initiated by corporate debtors.

SBI Research firmly believes that the IBC could perhaps fast track the development of corporate bond market in India.

The enactment of IBC is seen as one of the best reforms in the financial market

Till the year 1985, the legal framework for dealing with corporate insolvency and bankruptcy in India consisted of only one law --The Companies Act, 1956. This was followed by The Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993 (RDDBI) under which DRTs were established. Finally, the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) was enacted in 2002. Around the same time when SARFAESI Act was introduced, Reserve Bank of India introduced a Corporate Debt Restructuring Scheme.

The IBC has met with much success in its short period of three years, the SBI Research note said. The success rate of companies under several regulations pre-2016 was abysmally low and varied from 16 per cent to a maximum of 25 per cent.

In contrast, the success rate of companies under IBC in terms of closure is already at 41 per cent and increasing. The recovery rate is 43 per cent, up from 12 per cent in FY15 through other mechanisms with defaulting promoters losing control of the company.

However, the working of the IBC could be made even more successful through some tweaks.

Besides significantly increasing the Rs 1 lakh threshold, SBI Research note has also made a case for increase in the number of NCLT benches in the country.

Secondly, it has also observed that more than 23 per cent of the admitted companies ended with liquidation. One way of looking into this is, at the time of lower demand and economic downturn there are not many takers of the stressed assets and hence entities ended with liquidation. It is in this context, sectors such as Construction, EPC, Electricity where there are no hard assets have also been dragged to NCLT. Efforts should be made to find a resolution of such companies outside the NCLT if possible, as these could save resources and time for the already hard pressed NCLT benches, the Research Note said.

Thirdly, for IBC to be successful in India, culture should be increasingly playing a role. Culture plays a substantial role in Chinese laws, especially its bankruptcy laws. The same trend is seen in Japan.