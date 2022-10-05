Rajendra Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, has taken charge as Director-General, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on October 4.

“At a meeting of senior officers, he said that ESIC should look after workers well and provide the best quality services to them, so as to make a positive impact on the society,” said a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He stressed upon improving service delivery by augmenting technology and ensuring an adequate presence across the country.

Before assuming charge as Director-General, ESIC, Kumar served as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and IT.