Rajkiran Rai elected IBA chief

Mumbai | Updated on October 16, 2020 Published on October 16, 2020

Our Bureau

The Managing Committee of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), at its meeting held on Friday, elected Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director and CEO, Union Bank of India, as the Chairman of the Association for the term 2020-21.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Association for the year 2020-21, IBA said in a statement.

Rai was earlier the Deputy Chairman of IBA.

