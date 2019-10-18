Rajnish Kumar elected IBA chief

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar was elected Chairman of Indian Banks’Association (IBA) by its managing committee on Friday for 2019-20. The committee also elected three deputy chairmen – G Rajkiran Rai, MD and CEO, Union Bank of India; SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO, Punjab National Bank; and Madhav Kalyan, MD and CEO, JP Morgan Chase Bank. Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO, IDBI Bank, was elected honorary secretary of the association for the year 2019-20. Our Bureau