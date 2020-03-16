Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 20

The PMLA court on Monday extended Yes Bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor's custody with the Enforcement Directorate till March 20.

The ED said that it has found new transactions including a ₹202 crore loan given to a company where HDIL promoter Rajesh Wadhawan is a shareholder.

It has also found a property transaction relating to a Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow, which was originally of Avantha Group.

Kapoor who was present in court informed Judge PP Rajvaidya that he has not been keeping well and is being treated for depression and asthma.

His defense counsel said that Kapoor is being singled out, as public sector banks had much higher NPAs and said there is a witch hunt against him.