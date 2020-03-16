Money & Banking

Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 20

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

The PMLA court on Monday extended Yes Bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor's custody with the Enforcement Directorate till March 20.

The ED said that it has found new transactions including a ₹202 crore loan given to a company where HDIL promoter Rajesh Wadhawan is a shareholder.

It has also found a property transaction relating to a Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow, which was originally of Avantha Group.

Kapoor who was present in court informed Judge PP Rajvaidya that he has not been keeping well and is being treated for depression and asthma.

His defense counsel said that Kapoor is being singled out, as public sector banks had much higher NPAs and said there is a witch hunt against him.

Published on March 16, 2020
Yes Bank crisis
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 threat: Devise strategy and monitoring mechanism: RBI to banks, NBFCs