Rate hike actions important steps to ‘steady the ship’: Shaktikanta Das

Inflation must be tamed in order to keep the economy resolute on its course to sustained and inclusive growth, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

“As the war draws on and sanctions and retaliatory actions intensify, shortages, volatility in commodity and financial markets, supply dislocations, and most alarmingly, persistent and spreading inflationary pressures are becoming more acute with every passing day,” Das said in a statement.

RBI action

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday increased the policy repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) from 4 per cent to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect. The central bank also upped the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps from 4 per cent to 4.50 per cent.

“Sustained high inflation inevitably hurts savings, investment, competitiveness and output growth. It has pronounced adverse effects on the poorer segments of the population by eroding their purchasing power. I would emphasise that our monetary policy actions – aimed at lowering inflation and anchoring inflation expectations – will strengthen and consolidate the medium-term growth prospects of the economy,” the Governor said.

He underscored that the MPC remains mindful of the possible near-term impact of higher interest rates on output. Hence, the committee’s actions will be calibrated. “As several storms hit together, our actions today are important steps to steady the ship. We remain watchful of incoming data and information to constantly reassess the situation and the outlook,” Das said.

The committee judged that the inflation outlook warrants an appropriate and timely response through resolute and calibrated steps to ensure that the second-round effects of supply side shocks on the economy are contained and long-term inflation expectations are kept firmly anchored. In the MPC’s view, monetary policy response at this juncture would help to preserve macro-financial stability amidst increasing volatility in financial markets.

Das emphasised that globally, inflation is rising alarmingly and spreading fast. Further, the normalisation of monetary policy in major advanced economies is now expected to gain pace significantly – both in terms of rate increases and unwinding of quantitative easing as well as rollout of quantitative tightening. These developments would have ominous implications for emerging economies, including India.

“Debt distress is rising in the developing world amid capital outflows and currency depreciations,” Das said.

Headwinds to economy

The Governor noted that even as the drivers of domestic economic activity are getting stronger, they face headwinds from global spillovers in the form of protracted and intensifying geopolitical tensions; elevated commodity prices; Covid-19 related lockdowns or restrictions in some major economies; slowing external demand; and tightening global financial conditions on the back of monetary policy normalisation in advanced economies.

“These risks are evolving on the lines anticipated in the April 2022 statement and appear to be lingering,” Das said.

Upward risk to inflation

Referring to the spike in the headline CPI inflation in March 2022 (to 7 per cent from 6.1 per cent in February), the Governor observed that high frequency price indicators for April indicate the persistence of food price pressures.

Simultaneously, the direct impact of the increases in domestic pump prices of petroleum products – beginning the second fortnight of March – is feeding into core inflation prints and is expected to have intensified in April.

“Looking ahead, food inflation pressures are likely to continue ... To sum up, the strengthening of inflationary impulses in sync with the persistence of adverse global price shocks poses upward risks to the inflation trajectory presented in the April MPC resolution,” Das said.