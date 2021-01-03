Rate of decline in fresh lending and deposit rates slows down: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The rate of decline in fresh lending and deposit rates has started to slow down, according to an analysis of the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data by Kotak Securities.
Deposits rates were flat month-on-month (mom) at about 5.6 per cent in November 2020. Fresh lending rates were down about 5 basis points (bps) mom to about 8.3 per cent in the month, the stock broking firm said in a report.
Referring to the spread between average lending rate on outstanding and fresh loans staying around110 bps, the report said: “High spreads do not augur well as it still shows reluctance to lend, in our view.” One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point. “While the overall lending rates have declined when we look at the headline rates, the transmission is probably slower when we look at various products or risk segments.”
“In a relatively low growth and heightened risk environment, especially after Covid, we note that the spreads have continued to remain high,”according to authors MB Mahesh, Nischint Chawathe, Abhijeet Sakhare, Ashlesh Sonje and Dipanjan Ghosh.
The spread over G-Sec (government security) with deposits and loan rates has widened, implying banks are seeing lower spreads on investments and better spreads on loan yields, they added. “While we are witnessing some positive trends on recovery in loan enquiries, we still believe that there is still some time before it reflects in loan growth,” the authors opined.
The report observed that weighted average TD (term deposit) rates were flat mom, for both private and PSU (public sector undertaking) banks. Private and PSU banks have reduced their TD rates by about 110 bps and about 90 bps respectively over the past twelve months.
Wholesale deposit cost (as measured by Certificate of Deposit rates) has seen a much sharper decline of about 320 bps in FY2020, followed by a further decline of about 180 bps in YTD (year-to-date)FY2021, the report noted.
“We have started to see banks, especially private banks, cutting headline TD rates in the past few quarters. The gap between repo and 1-year TD rate for SBI (State Bank of India) has been flat about 90 bps after declining from peak levels of about 130 bps,” the authors said.
The report observed that private sector banks saw a decline of about 10 bps mom in lending rates on fresh loans to about 8.9 per cent, while PSU banks showed about 10 bps decline.
The authors assessed that the gap between fresh lending rates of private and PSU banks now stands around the 100 bps average level seen over the past twelve months.
Lending rates on outstanding loans were marginally down mom to about 9.4 per cent in November 2020, having declined about 80 bps since November 2019, they added.
“Banks have been cutting their MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) over the past few months. Private banks and PSU banks have cut their MCLR by an average of about 90-100 bps in the past 12 months,” the report said.
The gap between outstanding and fresh lending rates has been in the range of 110-140 bps for the past nine months.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...