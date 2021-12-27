RattanIndia Enterprises appoints Amitav Panigrahi as CEO for fintech biz

Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd. has appointed Amitav Panigrahi as Chief Executive Officer of its fintech business in Neotec Enterprises Ltd.

Panigraphi was previously working as President — Digital Transformation, Strategic Alliances & Fintech Partnerships at Yes Bank.

He has over 21 years of extensive experience in the finance sector, having worked in Citibank, HSBC, ICICI and Yes Bank.