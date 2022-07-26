Ravi Kishan Takkar appointed Additional Director on LIC HFL’s Board

The Board of Directors of LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) on Monday approved the appointment of Ravi Kishan Takkar, former MD & CEO of UCO Bank, as an Additional Director (Independent) on the company’s board.

“He will hold the office up to the 33 rd Annual General Meeting of the Company…and upon regularisation of his appointment…by the members…he will continue to hold the office as Independent Director for a period of five years effective from the date of his appointment—July 25, 2022,” the housing finance company said in a regulatory filing.

Takkar was MD & CEO of Kolkata-headquartered UCO Bank for three years till November 01, 2018.