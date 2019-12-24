Money & Banking

Ravi Mohan new chairman of ESAF Bank

Kochi | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

P R Ravi Mohan has been appointed as the new chairman of ESAF Small Finance Bank. He has replaced R. Prabha, who has completed his tenure as the chairman.

Ravi Mohan comes with rich experience of top leadership in Indian and international banking sectors and was engaged in providing technical assistance regarding banking supervision and financial stability to 13 countries in Sub Saharan Africa. Before taking up this assignment he was heading the Banking Supervision Department of Reserve Bank of India, responsible for the supervision of commercial banks in the country.

He also worked as Chief General Manager with the Department of Banking Operations and Development of Reserve Bank of India, where he was involved in regulation of the commercial banking system in the country.

Published on December 24, 2019
small finance bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IFCI realises ₹805 cr from NSE stake sale