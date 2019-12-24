Ravi Mohan new chairman of ESAF Bank

P R Ravi Mohan has been appointed as the new chairman of ESAF Small Finance Bank. He has replaced R. Prabha, who has completed his tenure as the chairman.

Ravi Mohan comes with rich experience of top leadership in Indian and international banking sectors and was engaged in providing technical assistance regarding banking supervision and financial stability to 13 countries in Sub Saharan Africa. Before taking up this assignment he was heading the Banking Supervision Department of Reserve Bank of India, responsible for the supervision of commercial banks in the country.

He also worked as Chief General Manager with the Department of Banking Operations and Development of Reserve Bank of India, where he was involved in regulation of the commercial banking system in the country.