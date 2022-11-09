RazorpayX, the business banking platform of Razorpay launched RazorpayX Digital Lending 2.0 on Wednesday, a complete digital lending solution for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintechs.

According to the company, the latest solution will help in the automation of direct disbursals and repayments between the borrower’s and the regulated entity’s accounts and make it easier for NBFCs and Fintechs to work together. The solution comes after the latest digital lending guidelines issued by the RBI, which state that the transfer of money via a pass-through account or pool account of any third party or fintech is no longer compliant.

“With the RBI’s deadline making it mandatory for businesses to move to newer and compliant processes by November 30, 2022, it was essential for us to take into account the needs of our customers and come up with a solution that can help them transition into the future of digital lending with the utmost ease and confidence. RazorpayX Digital Lending 2.0 will serve as a one-stop tech platform that doesn’t just address adhering to changes in the short-term but, in fact, makes it effortless to scale up seamlessly,” said Rahul Kothari, Chief Business Officer, Razorpay.

Support for co-lending models

In addition to direct digital lending models, the platform will also support co-lending models involving multiple lending partners by automating the splitting processes of the repayment amounts and disbursals from a single account to borrowers, said the company in a release.

RazorpayX says it has onboarded companies including Kisetsu Saison Finance India and MoneyTap (a Freo product), to name a few, and aims to onboard more lenders by November 30.

“RazorpayX’s fast and seamless integration is helping us grow and stay ahead of the curve. Its fully compliant digital money transfer solution has helped us solve complex integrations in a fraction of the time,” said Presha Paragash, CEO, Kisetsu Saison Finance India.