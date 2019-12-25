RBI allows issuance of new re-loadable PPIs

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
To give impetus to small value digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers can launch a new type of ‘semi-closed PPI’, whereby the amount loaded in these instruments can be up to ₹10,000 during any month, and the total amount loaded during the financial year can be up to ₹1.20 lakh.
These PPIs — which can be issued by bank and non-bank PPI issuers after obtaining minimum details of the PPI holder — should be reloadable in nature, and issued in either card or electronic form. Loading/reloading can be only from a bank account.
“The amount outstanding at any point of time in such PPIs shall not exceed ₹10,000. These PPIs shall be used only for purchase of goods and services, and not for funds transfer,” the RBI said in a circular issued to PPI issuers.
PPIs are instruments that facilitate purchase of goods and services, including financial services, remittance facilities, etc., against the value stored on such instruments.
Semi-closed PPIs are issued by banks and non-banks for purchase of goods and services, including financial services, remittance facilities, etc., at a group of clearly identified merchant locations/establishments which have a specific contract with the issuer (or contract through a payment aggregator / payment gateway) to accept the PPIs as payment instruments.
These instruments do not permit cash withdrawal, irrespective of whether they are issued by banks or non-banks.
As per the circular, PPI issuers shall provide an option to close the PPI at any time, and also allow to transfer the funds ‘back to source’ (i.e., the payment source from where the PPI was loaded) at the time of closure.
The features of such PPIs shall be clearly communicated to the PPI holder by SMS/e-mail/post or by any other means at the time of issuance of the PPI/before the first loading of funds, it added.
The minimum detail PPIs existing as on the date of this circular (issued on December 24) can be converted to the new type of PPI, if desired by the PPI holder.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...