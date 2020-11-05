RBI allows NBFCs, HFCs to tie up with banks to co-originate loans

O

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted all registered non-banking finance companies (including housing finance companies) to enter into tie-ups with scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) to co-originate loans for the creation of priority sector assets.

This is as per the revised scheme for ‘Co-Lending by Banks and NBFCs to Priority Sector’, now rechristened as ‘Co-Lending Model’ (CLM), which seeks to improve the flow of credit to the unserved and underserved sector of the economy.

As per the earlier (September 2018) guidelines on ‘Co-origination of Loans by Banks and NBFCs’, only systemically-important, non-deposit taking non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) could enter into loan co-origination arrangements with Banks.

Under the revised guidelines, within the SCB category, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), Small Finance Banks (SFBs), Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) and Local Areas Banks, cannot enter into co-lending arrangements with NBFCs. Further, the CLM will not be applicable to foreign banks (including wholly-owned subsidiaries) with less than 20 branches.

As per the earlier guidelines, within SCBs, only RRBs and SFBs were precluded from entering into co-lending tie-ups with NBFCs.

“The primary focus of the revised scheme...is to improve the flow of credit to the unserved and underserved sector of the economy and make available funds to the ultimate beneficiary at an affordable cost, considering the lower cost of funds from banks and greater reach of the NBFCs,” the RBI said in a circular.

Priority sector lending includes loans given to segments such as agriculture; micro, small and medium enterprises; export credit; education; housing; renewable energy, among others.

Prior agreement

In terms of the CLM, banks are permitted to co-lend with all registered NBFCs (including HFCs), based on a prior agreement.

The RBI said co-lending banks will take their share of the individual loans on a back-to-back basis in their books. However, NBFCs will be required to retain a minimum of 20 per cent share of the individual loans on their books.

As per the circular, banks and NBFCs need to formulate board-approved policies for entering into CLM and place the approved policies on their websites.

Based on their board-approved policies, a Master Agreement may be entered into between the two partner institutions, outlining the terms and conditions of the arrangement, the criteria for selection of partner institutions, the specific product lines and areas of operation, along with provisions related to segregation of responsibilities, as well as customer interface and protection issues, among others.

The Master Agreement may provide for the banks to either mandatorily take their share of the individual loans originated by the NBFCs in their books as per the terms of the agreement, or to retain the discretion to reject certain loans after their due diligence prior to taking in their books, subject to specified conditions.

Sharing of info

The central bank said the NBFC will be the single point of interface for customers and will enter into a loan agreement with the borrower, which will clearly contain the features of the arrangement and the roles and responsibilities of NBFCs and banks.

All details of the arrangement have to be disclosed to customers upfront and their explicit consent should be taken.

The ultimate borrower may be charged an all-inclusive interest rate as may be agreed upon by both lenders, conforming to the extant guidelines applicable to both.

The NBFC should be able to generate a single unified statement of the customer, through appropriate information sharing arrangements with the bank.