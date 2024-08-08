RBI has introduced a Delegated Payments facility for UPI. This allows the primary user to authorise another individual to make UPI transactions up to a limit from the primary user’s bank account, without the need for the secondary user to have a separate bank account linked to UPI.

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI, said the move to allow two people to make payments from the same bank account will further deepen the reach and usage of digital payments.

The move will deepen and boost UPI payments in rural India, where one family often has only one bank account. With the recent change, two family members can use one bank account for making payments through UPI, said an analyst.

The central bank has also increased the limit for making tax payments. The transaction limit for UPI is ₹1 lakh, except for certain categories of payments which have higher transaction limits.

“It has now been decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. This will further ease tax payments by consumers through UPI,” he added.