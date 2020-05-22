RBI announces extension of loan moratorium to ease financial stress

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, announced additional measures, including giving relief on debt servicing for three more months and increasing a bank’s exposure to a group of connected counterparties, to further ease financial stress caused by Covid-19 disruptions.
In view of the extension of the lockdown, the RBI has permitted lending institutions to extend the moratorium on term loan instalments and deferment in respect of working capital (WC) facilities sanctioned in the form of cash credit/overdraft by another three months from June 1to August 31.
The abovementioned extension is in respect of all term loans and WC facilities outstanding as on March 1.
Lenders are permitted to convert the accumulated interest on WC facilities over the deferment period (up to August 31) into a funded interest term loan, which shall be repayable not later than the end of the current financial year ending March 31, 2021.
As the moratorium/deferment is being provided specifically to enable borrowers to tide over Covid-19 disruptions, the central bank said the same will not be treated as changes in terms and conditions of loan agreements due to financial difficulty of the borrowers and, consequently, will not result in asset classification downgrade.
Lending institutions are permitted to recalculate the ‘drawing power’ by reducing the margins till the extended period – August 31. In order to smoothen the impact for the borrowers, they have been permitted to restore the margins to the original levels by March 31, 2021.
Further, lenders are permitted to reassess the working capital cycle of a borrowing entity up to an extended period till March 31, 2021. The RBI reasoned that this will provide necessary leeway to the lenders to make an informed assessment about the impact of the pandemic on the entity concerned.
To facilitate flow of resources to corporates, the RBI, as a one-time measure, has allowed an increase in a bank’s exposure to a group of connected counterparties from 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the eligible capital base of the bank. The increased limit will be applicable up to June 30, 2021.
The upping of the exposure limit comes in the backdrop of many corporates finding it difficult to raise funds from the capital market, which is witnessing heightened uncertainty on account of the pandemic, and are predominantly dependent on funding from banks.
The maximum permissible period of pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit sanctioned by banks from the existing one year to 15 months, for disbursements made up to July 31.
“Exporters have been facing genuine difficulties such as delay/ postponement of orders and delay in realisation of bills, which are adversely affecting their production and realisation cycles.
“It is in this context that the RBI permitted an increase in the period of realisation and repatriation of export proceeds to India from nine months to 15 months from the date of export in respect of exports made up to or on July 31,” the RBI said.
The central bank has extended the time period for completion of remittances against normal imports into India (except in cases where amounts are withheld towards guarantee of performance) from six months to twelve months from the date of shipment for such imports made on or before July 31.
According to the RBI, this measure will provide greater flexibility to importers in managing their operating cycles in a Covid-19 environment.
Given the continuing challenges to resolution of stressed assets, lending institutions have been permitted to exclude the entire moratorium/deferment period from March 1to August 31from the calculation of 30-day review period or 180-day resolution period, if the review/resolution period had not expired as on March 1.
As per the extant prudential framework, lending institutions are required to hold an additional provision of 20 per cent in the case of large accounts under default if a resolution plan has not been implemented within 210 days from the date of such default.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
The extension of moratorium could spell trouble for banks without a one-time restructuring window
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...