RBI announces measures to boost forex inflows

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to enhance forex inflows in the backdrop of the global uncertainty and continuing weakness in the rupee against the US dollar.

The measures include exemption from Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) on Incremental FCNR(B) and NRE term deposits, permitting banks to raise fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits without reference to the extant regulations on interest rates, initiatives for FPI investment in debt as well as increasing the limit for external commercial borrowings under the automatic route from $750 million or its equivalent per financial year to $ 1.5 billion.

“The Reserve Bank has been closely and continuously monitoring the liquidity conditions in the forex market and has stepped in as needed in all its segments to alleviate dollar tightness with the objective of ensuring orderly market functioning,” the RBI said.

In order to further diversify and expand the sources of forex funding so as to mitigate volatility and dampen global spill overs, it has been decided to undertake measures to enhance forex inflows while ensuring overall macroeconomic and financial stability, it further said.

The all-in cost ceiling under the ECB framework is also being raised by 100 basis points, subject to the borrower being of investment grade rating.

The RBI also announced measures to promote foreign portfolio investment.

“In order to increase the choice of G-Secs available for investment by non-resident investors under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) as also to augment liquidity across the sovereign yield curve, it has been decided that all new issuances of G-Secs of 7-year and 14-year tenors, including the current issuances of 7.10 per cent GS 2029 and 7.54 per cent GS 2036, will be designated as specified securities under the FAR,” it said.

Measures to boost FPIs

At present, FPI investment in government and corporate debt under the MTF is subject to a macroprudential short-term limit, which is, not more than 30 per cent of investments each in government securities and corporate bonds can have a residual maturity of less than one year.

“It has been decided that investments by FPIs in government securities and corporate debt made till October 31, 2022 will be exempted from this short term limit,” the RBI said.

Further, FPIs will be provided with a limited window till October 31, 2022 during which they can invest in corporate money market instruments—commercial paper and non-convertible debentures with an original maturity of up to one year.

“FPIs can continue to stay invested in these instruments till their maturity or sale,” the RBI said, adding that these investments will not be included for reckoning the short term limit for investments in corporate securities.

The RBI has also decided to enable Authorised Dealer Category-I banks to utilise overseas foreign currency borrowing for lending in foreign currency to entities for a wider set of end-use purposes, subject to the negative list set out for external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

“The measure is expected to facilitate foreign currency borrowing by a larger set of borrowers who may find it difficult to directly access overseas markets,” it said, adding that the dispensation for raising such borrowings is available till October 31, 2022.7.6

The RBI has also decided that with effect from the reporting fortnight beginning July 30, 2022 incremental FCNR(B) and NRE deposits with reference base date of July 1, 2022 will be exempt from the maintenance of CRR and SLR. This relaxation will be available for deposits mobilised up to November 4, 2022. Transfers from Non Resident (Ordinary) (NRO) accounts to NRE accounts shall not qualify for the relaxation.

Growth prospects strong

It further noted that the country’s growth prospects remain strong and resilient.

“All capital flows barring portfolio investments remain stable and an adequate level of reserves provides a buffer against external shocks,” it stressed.

Reflecting these strong fundamentals, the Indian Rupee has depreciated by 4.1 per cent against the US dollar during the current financial year so far (upto July 5), which is modest relative to other EMEs and even major advanced economies, it further said.

India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $593.3 billion as on June 24, 2022, supplemented by a substantial stock of net forward assets.