RBI announces measures to improve ease of doing business for exporters

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, announced a slew of measures that would help exporters by cutting down on paperwork and faster approvals and refunds.
“...it has been decided to announce further liberalisation in the extant policies governing certain export transactions. These measures, through delegation of more powers to the authorised dealer banks, will quicken the approval process, thereby improving the ease of doing business,” said the RBI in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.
The RBI has now proposed direct dispatch of shipping documents and has removed the $1-million ceiling on export shipments for this.
“It has been decided to remove the monetary ceiling to enable AD banks to regularise such cases, where export proceeds have been realised, irrespective of the value of export shipment,” said the RBI. At present, AD Category – I banks (AD banks) can regularise cases where dispatch of shipping documents was made by the exporter directly to the consignee or his agent if the amount per export shipment is up to $1 million.
It has also been decided to delegate the power of allowing write-off to the AD banks, without limits in specified circumstances. Further, AD bank will be permitted to handle such write-off requests even if documents had been directly dispatched by the exporter, said the RBI.
“A large number of cases will be closed by banks, providing write off of unrealised exports value exceeding 10 per cent of previous calendar years exports, without referring to the RBI. This will save the transaction time of exporters,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
The RBI said it has also been decided to permit AD banks to allow Indian companies to set-off their export receivables against import payables for goods and services with their overseas group or associate companies, either on net basis or gross basis through a centralised treasury arrangement.
AD banks will now also be able to consider refund requests without insisting on import of goods, which are perishable in nature, or had been auctioned or destroyed by the Port, Customs. Health authorities or any other accredited agency in the importing country subject to production of documentary evidence, the RBI further said.
At present, if refund of export proceeds to the overseas importer is required to be made due to poor quality of the goods exported, AD bank permits it only subject to re-import of the goods.
Saraf said off late there were disputes between exporters and banks regarding refund of export proceeds in such cases, and the move would address the problem.
India’s exports have borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic. Exports declined by 9 per cent in November.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...