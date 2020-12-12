RBI appoints 3 new Executive Directors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has elevated three Chief General Managers (CGMs) as Executive Directors (EDs) with effect from December 11. R. Subramanian, Rohit Jain and R.S. Ratho are the new EDs.

Following the aforementioned appointment, the central bank now has 13 EDs.

As ED, Subramanian will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Internal Debt Management and International Department. Prior to being promoted, he was CGM-in-Charge, Enforcement Department, the central bank said in a statement.

Jain will look after Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment). Prior to this, he was CGM-in-Charge, Department of Supervision.

Ratho will look after Financial Markets Operations Department, Department of External Investments and Operations, Legal Department and Secretary’s Department. He was CGM, Financial Markets Operations Department.