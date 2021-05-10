Money & Banking

RBI appoints Jose Kattoor as Executive Director

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 10, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Jose J. Kattoor as Executive Director (ED) with effect from May 4.

Prior to this, Kattoor was heading RBI’s Bengaluru Regional Office as Regional Director for Karnataka.

As ED, Kattoor will look after Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Rajbhasha Department, the RBI said in a statement.

board of directors (appointment and change)
RBI and other central banks
