The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Muneesh Kapur as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 3, 2023.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kapur was Adviser-in-Charge, Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). In his new role, he will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research.

Over a span of nearly three decades in the Reserve Bank, Kapur has worked in the areas of macroeconomic policy and research and monetary policy in Department of Economic Policy and Research and Monetary Policy Department in RBI, per a central bank statement.

He also served as Adviser to Executive Director, International Monetary Fund during 2012-15.

