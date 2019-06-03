RBI approves appointment of Rakesh Makhija as chairman of Axis Bank

Axis Bank on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved appointment of Rakesh Makhija as chairman of the bank.

The board of the bank in March had approved appointment of Makhija as chairman subject to RBI clearance.

“We would like to inform you that RBI vide its letter has approved the appointment of Rakesh Makhija, independent director as the non-executive (part-time) chairman of the bank, for a period of 3 years, with effect from July 18, 2019, up to July 17, 2022,” Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Makhija has been an active participant and contributor to the industrial and technology sectors, both internationally and in India during his career spanning over four decades.

He has held a number of top management positions within the SKF Group. Prior to joining SKF, he was the chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Honeywell Ltd.