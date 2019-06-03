Money & Banking

RBI approves Rakesh Makhija as Axis Bank non-executive Chairman

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 03, 2019 Published on June 03, 2019

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Rakesh Makhija as the Non-Executive (Part-Time) Chairman of Axis Bank, the lender said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The appointment will be for a three-year period from July 18, 2019 to July 17, 2022. Axis Bank had in March this year proposed Makhija as the non-executive Chairman.

