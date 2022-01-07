Money & Banking

RBI approves re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as ED of ICICI Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 07, 2022

The appointment will come in effect from February 1

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as an Executive Director of ICICI Bank for a period of three years, with effect from February 1, 2022.

“The shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on August 20, 2021 had already approved his re-appointment for a period of five years effective February 1, 2022,” ICICI Bank said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Published on January 07, 2022

