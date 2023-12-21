The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of ICICI Bank, effective from December 23, 2023, to December 22, 2025.

This renewed term of two years is within the five-year term previously approved by the shareholders, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Batra is responsible for the bank’s Credit, Corporate Communications, Data Science, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Operations and Customer Service, Technology, and secretarial Groups.

He is also administratively responsible for the Risk function, Internal Audit and Compliance Groups.

Batra, who has been with ICICI since 2000, also serves on the board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Asset Management and ICICI Venture. He is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary by qualification.