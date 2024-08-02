The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Inderjit Camotra as MD and CEO of Unity Small Finance Bank for two years.
Under his leadership, the bank has built a deposit base of over ₹8,000 crore, a loan book of over ₹8,500 crore and a network of about 400 banking outlets and offices across 21 States and UTs in India, per a Unity SFB statement.
Prior to being appointed as head of Unity SFB, Camotra was Executive Director with Centrum Financial Services Ltd/CFSL (Promoter Entity of Unity Bank).
RBI had granted in-principle approval to CFSL to set up an SFB as a part of the revival/reconstruction of the erstwhile Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank in June 2021. The licence to set up the SFB was issued in October 2021. The bank commenced operations in November 2021. BharatPe acquired a 49 per cent stake in Unity SFB while CFSL holds 51 per cent .
