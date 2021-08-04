Money & Banking

RBI approves re-appointment of Prakash Chandra as Non-Executive Chairman of RBL Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 04, 2021

Contract to last for a three-year period

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Prakash Chandra as Non-Executive (Part Time) Chairman of RBL Bank with effect from August three for a three-year period.

“Chandra’s reappointment and revision in his remuneration had also been approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, which shall be placed for the approval of the Members of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” RBL Bank said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Published on August 04, 2021

