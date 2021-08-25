RBI approves re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as MD and CEO of ICICI Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank with effect from October 15, 2021 till October 3, 2023.

“...the shareholders at the annual general meeting held on August 9, 2019 had already approved the appointment of Bakhshi for a period effective from October 15, 2018 up to October 3, 2023,” the private sector lender said in a stock exchange filing.

Bakhshi was appointed as MD and CEO of ICICI Bank in October 2018 after the bank’s board had accepted the request of Chanda Kochhar to seek early retirement.

“His appointment will be for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals,” the bank had said at the time.