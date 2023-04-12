The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO of Jaipur-headquartered AU Small Finance Bank for three years with effect from 19 April, 2023.

The central bank also approved the re-appointment of Uttam Tibrewal as Whole Time Director for three years with effect from 19 April, 2023, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said the shareholders had already approved the aforementioned re-appointments via postal ballot on 9 March, 2022.

The re-appointment of Agarwal and Tibrewal for second term was approved by the shareholders via postal ballot on 9 March 2022 for four years from 19th April 2022 till 18 April, 2026, per the bank’s annual report.