RBI approves re-appointment of Vaidyanathan as IDFC FIRST Bank chief

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 08, 2021

V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank.

The re-appoint is for three years.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its approval for the re-appointment of V. Vaidyanathan as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IDFC FIRST Bank.

The Bank, in a regulatory filing, said Vaidyanathan’s re-appointment as MD & CEO is for three years, effective from December 19, 2021.

Further, the aforesaid re-appointment is subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank scheduled to be held on September 15, 2021.

Vaidyanathan took over as the MD & CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank in December 2018 after Capital First and IDFC Bank merger.

