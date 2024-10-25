The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Amitabh Chaudhry’s re-appointment as MD and CEO at Axis Bank for a period of three years, effective January 1, 2025, the lender informed exchanges. Chaudhry was first appointed as the bank CEO in January 2019.

“We now wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India...has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, for a period of three years w.e.f. January 1, 2025 till December 31, 2027...,” the lender said. The bank’s board and shareholders had earlier approved Chaudhry’s re-appointment as bank chief.

Before joining Axis Bank, Chaudhry led HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) for over nine years. Prior to HDFC Life, he was the MD and CEO of Infosys BPO and the Head of the testing unit of Infosys Technologies Limited.

Separately, Axis Bank today also informed that its group executive in charge of wholesale banking division, Ganesh Sankaran, has resigned to pursue other opportunities outside the bank and that he will be relieved from bank services on November 30.