RBI asks banks to extend farm loans eligible for subvention only via KCCs

Astrum MG200 gaming mouse
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
The Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to ensure that all short term crop loans eligible for interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive benefit are extended only through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) with effect from April 1, 2020.
Further, the existing short term crop loans which are not extended through KCC will need to be converted to KCC loans by March 31, 2020.
Accordingly, reimbursement of interest subvention for short term crop loans through non-KCC accounts will not be considered beyond March 31, 2020, the RBI said in a circular.
To provide short term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakhs to farmers at an interest rate of 7 per cent, the government offers interest subvention of 2 per cent to the lending institutions. It also provides an additional interest subvention of 3 per cent to such of those farmers paying in time. This also implies that the farmers paying promptly get short term crop loans at 4 per cent.
The KCC scheme aims to provide adequate and timely credit support from the banking system under a single window with a flexible and simplified procedure to the farmers for their cultivation and other needs.
The scheme is designed to meet expenses relating to post-harvest; produce marketing; consumption requirements of farmer household; working capital for maintenance of farm assets and activities allied to agriculture; investment credit requirement for agriculture and allied activities.
The beneficiaries under the KCC scheme are issued a Smart card / Debit card (Biometric smart card compatible for use in the ATMs/Handheld Swipe Machines and capable of storing adequate information on farmers identity, assets, land holdings and credit profile etc).
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...