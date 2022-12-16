The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked RazorPay and Cashfree Payments, which hold in-principal approvals for a payment aggregator licence, to stop on-boarding new merchants till they get the final licence.

“RBI has suggested us to temporarily withhold onboarding new online merchants till additional are submitted,” a spokesperson for RazorPay said, adding that the company continues to onboard new businesses on other Razorpay services--RazorpayX, Corporate Card, and Offline payments via Ezetap.

Cashfree Payments did not respond to queries sent to them.

Razorpay received a letter from the central bank this week, imposing the curbs on new merchant acquisition with effect from Thursday, sources told businessline, adding that these largely pertain to regulatory norms regarding shifting merchants to the platform and submitting periodic reports and data to the RBI.

The company is likely to submit its review report next week, following which the central bank could take a couple of weeks to grant the final licence, a source said. It currently has about 8 million merchants on its platform, with an on-boarding rate of around 400-500 new merchants per week.

Compliance with norms

The entities were already under evaluation for the final licence and RBI basically wants them to stop onboarding on the older system, complete the migration of existing merchants to the new platform and submit a progress report. Following this, RBI will do its evaluation and grant the final licence, sources said.

RazorPay was one of the first three firms to receive the RBI’s in-principal approval licence along with Pine Labs and US-based Stripe. Cashfree Payments received its in-principal approval in September. Post the initial approval, the entities were given 180 days to comply with the norms.

In addition to migration to the new platform, changes also involve integrating RBI’s reporting system so that periodic reports can be submitted on transactions undertaken and merchants brought into the formal system, industry participants said.

They added that while the move is likely to be a little disruptive in the short to medium term, the regulator probably did not assess the impact to be significant and thus opted to incentivise and nudge the entities to move faster and ensure all the new players are brought on to the new platform, as this will also make regulatory tracking easier.

