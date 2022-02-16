RBI asset upgrade breather: Most NBFCs have already absorbed impact, say experts

Our Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has probably done non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) a good turn by giving them more time to adhere to the new norms for upgradation of a non-performing asset (NPA) to a standard asset; otherwise, it would have led to a spike in NPAs and consequent provisioning burden., say experts

The RBI’s November 2021 circular on ‘Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Pertaining to Advances’, directed lenders, including NBFCs, to move to a regime where they can upgrade loan accounts classified as ‘NPAs’ to ‘standard’ asset category only if the entire arrears of interest and principal are paid by the borrower.

Lenders had to adhere to the instructions in the circular latest by March-end 2022.

However, the central bank has now give NBFCs a breather, giving them time till September 30, 2022, to put in place the necessary systems to implement the aforementioned provision.

“The new NPA upgradation guidelines would have led to a spike in NPAs for NBFCs and, hence, there would have been a need for higher provisioning.

“We are glad for the extension given by the RBI as it will give more time to NBFCs, and also it will put less pressure on the overall borrowers credit profile,” said Umesh Revankar, Vice-Chairman & MD, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.

Total exemption

Revankar hopes that individual entrepreneurs and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) below a certain outstanding amount get total exemption as their cash flow mismatches continue to remain for a long term.

ICICI Securities Research Analysts Kunal Shah, Renish Bhuva and Chintan Shah, in a report, noted that implementation (of the provision on upgradation of NPA to standard assets), though deferred by three quarters now, has already been implemented by many NBFCs.

“There would be an option to reverse the provision towards the same, but we do not expect entities would prefer that.”

Also, providing time till September-end 2022 to implement the provision on upgradation of NPA to standard assets will be welcome.

“Many entities indicated that they would intensify collection intensity from 61-90 days past due (dpd) bucket to 31-60 dpd bucket.

“New collection rhythm would however take 3-4 quarters to normalise and convergence of GNPA and stage-3 would be possible post that,” said the analysts.

The I-Sec report said housing finance companies have indicated during Q3 FY22 earnings that the impact of the RBI circular on asset classification (GNPAs) was to the extent of 40-100 basis points over and above stage-3 (credit impaired) assets.

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance, emphasised that most NBFCs had already absorbed the impact of the instructions contained in the RBI’s November 2021 circular in their Q3 FY22 results.

“The clarification by the RBI only defers the adoption of the new norms. Reversing of provisions already made, although now permitted is unlikely to be the route that NBFCs may follow due to accounting complexities.

“For Shriram City Union Finance, there will be no impact since our loan book is already well provided for. Further, given the strength of our collection efficiency, we expect our delinquencies to progressively reduce in 2022,” said Chakravarti.