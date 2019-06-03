RBI bars Batliboi & Co from audit work of banks for one year

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will not approve SR Batliboi & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, for carrying out statutory audit assignments in commercial banks for one year starting from April 1, 2019.

The RBI, in statement, said this enforcement action is on account of the lapses identified in a statutory audit assignment carried out by the firm. The central bank’s statement, however, did not elaborate on the audit assignment for which the action has been taken. It added that the action taken in the matter has been communicated to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

This is probably the first time that the RBI has taken enforcement action in respect of a statutory auditor of a commercial bank under its enforcement action framework, which was issued on June 29, 2018.

In the interest of improving audit quality and with a view to instituting a transparent mechanism to examine accountability of SAs in a consistent manner, the RBI has put in place a graded enforcement action framework to enable appropriate action by the RBI in respect of the banks’ SAs for any lapses observed in conducting a bank’s statutory audit.

The framework covers, inter alia, instances of divergence identified in asset classification and provisioning during the RBI inspection vis-à-vis the audited financial statements of banks; lapses in carrying out audit assignments resulting in misstatement of a bank’s financial statements; wrong certifications given by the auditors with respect to list of certifications as advised by the RBI to banks.