RBI bought three times more gold in HI FY21

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought about three times more gold in the first half (H1) of the current financial year vis-a-vis the year-ago period, betting on the safe haven asset class in the face of the pandemic’s deleterious impact on the global economy.
India’s central bank mopped up 15.24 tonnes of the yellow metal in H1 (April-September 2020), against 5.61 tonnes in the year-ago period, as per RBI’s Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves.
In fact, the central bank purchased more of the yellow metal (34.84 tonnes) in the six months ended March 2020 versus 26.12 tonnes in the year-ago period. This accumulation of gold should be seen in the context of the World Health Organisation declaring the Covid outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30.
In the aforementioned six-month period, gold price moved up from $1473.45 per ounce as on October 1, 2019, to $1698.95 as on March-end 2020 in the global market.
In the first half of the current financial year, the price of the yellow metal moved up from $1578.55 as on April 1, 2020, per ounce to $1886.90 as on September 30, 2020. Within this six-month period, the precious metal tested a peak of $2067.15 on August 6.
As of September-end 2020, Reserve Bank held 668.25 tonnes of gold (including gold deposits of 9.04 tonnes) versus 653.01 tonnes as of March-end 2020 and 618.17 tonnes as of September-end 2019.
In value terms (dollar terms), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from about 6.40 per cent as of end-March 2020 to about 6.69 per cent as of end-September 2020, according to the report.
Meanwhile, at the end of June 2020, the foreign exchange reserves cover of India’s imports increased to 14.8 months from 12 months at end-March 2020.
According to IMF, import cover means the number of months a country can continue to support its current level of imports if all other inflows and outflows cease.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...