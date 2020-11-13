Money & Banking

RBI cancels Certificate of Authorisation of five PSOs

Mumbai | Updated on November 13, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

Our Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of five Payment System Operators (PSOs), including Aircel Smart Money Ltd and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd.

The five PSOs, which also includes Pyro Networks Pvt Ltd, Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd, and InCashMe Mobile Wallet Services Pvt Ltd, were issued COA for issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments.

The central bank, in a statement, said it cancelled the COA of Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd and Pyro Networks Pvt Ltd due to voluntary surrender.

The COA of Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd and InCashMe Mobile Wallet Services Pvt Ltd have been cancelled due to non-compliance with regulatory requirements, it added.

The RBI cancelled the COA of Aircel Smart Money due to non-renewal.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 13, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.