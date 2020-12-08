RBI cancels licence of Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of The Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, Karad, Maharashtra, to carry on banking business, with effect from from the close of business on December 7, 2020.

With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of the Bank as per the DICGC (Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation) Act, 1961 will be set in motion, RBI said in a statement.

On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5 lakh from the DICGC as per usual terms and conditions, it added.

The central bank observed that more than 99 per cent of the depositors of the bank will get full payment of their deposits from DICGC.

The bank was under All Inclusive Directions since November 7, 2017.

The RBI said the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra, has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

According to the statement, the Reserve Bank cancelled the licence of the bank as: “The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. ..The bank has failed to comply with the requirements of…the Banking Regulation Act, 1949;

“The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors; The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full….”.