RBI cancels Mumbai-based CKP Co-op Bank's license

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai,with effect from the close of business on April 30, 2020. As at November-end 2019, CKP Co-op Bank, as per its website, had deposits aggregating Rs 485.56 crore and loans aggregating Rs 161.17 crore.
Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, the Bank is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect, the central bank said in a statement.
The Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Pune, Maharashtra, has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the affairs of The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the central bank said in a statement.
With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, as per the DICGC Act, 1961 will be set in motion, it added.
On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹ 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) as per usual terms and conditions.
DICGC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, had raised the limit of insurance cover for depositors in insured banks from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per depositor with effect from February 4, 2020 with the approval of Government of India.
Reasons for cancellation
The central bank said it canceled the Bank’s license as “The financial position of the bank is highly adverse and unsustainable. There is no concrete revival plan or proposal for merger with another bank. Credible commitment towards revival from the management is not visible.
“The bank is not satisfying the requirement of minimum capital and reserves…and capital adequacy and earning prospects…and also stipulated minimum regulatory capital requirement of 9 per cent.”
The central bank statement observed that the affairs of the bank were and are being conducted in a manner detrimental to the public interest and interest of the depositors and that the general character of the management of the bank is prejudicial to the interest of depositors as also public interest. Thus, the bank has not been complying with provisions of Section 22 (3)(b) and (c) Banking Regulation Act.
“The bank’s efforts for revival have been far from adequate though the bank has been given ample time and opportunity and dispensations. No merger proposal has been received in respect of the bank. Thus, in all likelihood, public interest would be adversely affected if the bank were allowed to carry on its business any further.
“No useful purpose would be served by allowing the bank to continue as envisaged in Section 22(3)(e) of the Act. Rather, Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further,” the RBI said.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...