RBI cancels Nashik-based Independence Co-op Bank’s licence

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Independence Co-operative Bank Ltd., Nashik, Maharashtra.

Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on February 3, said a statement.

The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra, has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator, it added.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961.

Referring to the data submitted by the bank, RBI noted that more than 99 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from the DICGC.

As on January 27, 2022, DICGC has disbursed ₹2.36 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act,1961, based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank, RBI said.

Per the statement, the bank’s licence has been cancelled as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

RBI observed that the continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors. The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full, it added. “Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further,” the statement said.