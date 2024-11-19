The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday cautioned the public on deepfake videos of its Top Management being circulated over social media giving financial advice.

“It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that fake videos of the governor are being circulated in social media that claim launch of or support to some investment schemes by the RBI.

“These videos attempt to advise people to invest their money in such schemes, through use of technological tools,” per a central bank statement.

RBI clarified that its officials are not involved in or support any such activities and these videos are fake.

The central bank said it does not give any such financial investment advice. People, therefore, have been cautioned against engaging with such deepfake videos circulated over social media.

